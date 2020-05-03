Ontario reports 434 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths as total cases exceed 17,500

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 434 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 17,553.

Forty new deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,216.

Over 12,000 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 68.4 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 17,100 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests completed in the province to 327,505. Just under 9,800 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 1,010 with 232 in intensive care and 174 on a ventilator.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 954 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry also indicated there are 2,719 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,594 cases among staff.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

More to come.