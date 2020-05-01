Coronavirus: Barrie, Ont. hit by fourth COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The fourth COVID-19 outbreak in Barrie, Ont., has been reported at a local retirement home, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s medical officer of health said at a tele-press conference Friday.

Chartwell Whispering Pines Retirement Residence has one staff member who’s been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the local health unit’s medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, said.

“We’re carrying out an investigation of that premises to see if there are any others that are affected by the situation,” Gardner said.

In Barrie, Owen Hill Care Community, the Woods Park Care Centre and IOOF Odd Fellow and Rebekah Home are also experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Owen Hill Care Community has had 11 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus — seven in residents and four in employees.

“One of the residents is admitted to [the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre], and the others are presently isolated at the facility,” Gardner said.

IOOF Odd Fellow and Rebekah Home only has one staffer who’s tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while two employees have tested positive at Woods Park Care Centre.

In Simcoe Muskoka, there are seven COVID-19 outbreaks, four of which are in Barrie. One of the outbreaks is at Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford, while another is at Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, Ont.

The seventh outbreak is at an unidentified group home in the region.

In Ontario, there have been 861 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes, in addition to 166 outbreaks, according to the ministry of long-term care.

There are also 2,722 confirmed COVID-19 cases among long-term care residents and 1,482 cases among staff, according to the ministry.

On Friday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported a total of 283 novel coronavirus cases in the region.

Ontario has reported a total of 16,608 COVID-19 cases, including 1,121 deaths.