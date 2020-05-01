Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Barrie Colts, Topper’s Pizza deliver lunch to essential workers amid coronavirus crisis

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 2:04 pm
The Colts and Topper's delivered pizzas to staff at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, the Barrie Police Service, five Barrie fire stations, Roberta Place Retirement Lodge and Barrieview Retirement Community.
The Colts and Topper's delivered pizzas to staff at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, the Barrie Police Service, five Barrie fire stations, Roberta Place Retirement Lodge and Barrieview Retirement Community. Provided

The Barrie Colts OHL team and Topper’s Pizza partnered together to deliver lunch to essential workers on Thursday as Ontario fights the coronavirus crisis.

“We know that front line workers have been under an amazing amount of stress, so we wanted to show not only our appreciation, but the appreciation from the whole community,” Barrie Colts owner Howie Campbell said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The Colts and Topper’s delivered pizzas to staff at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, the Barrie Police Service, five Barrie fire stations, Roberta Place Retirement Lodge and Barrieview Retirement Community.

“We are very proud to support our front line workers and show our support and appreciation for everything they do,” Marie Fennell, Topper’s Pizza president, said in a statement.

READ MORE: Four new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Simcoe Muskoka, total cases now at 283

“We are so happy to be a partner with the Colts. We both have the same passion for supporting the community that supports us.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In Barrie, there have been 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 266 cases of the coronavirus in Simcoe County.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesBarrie ColtsBarrie newsBarrie coronavirusBarrie COVID-19Topper's Pizza
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.