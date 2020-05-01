Barrie Colts, Topper’s Pizza deliver lunch to essential workers amid coronavirus crisis

Send this page to someone via email

The Barrie Colts OHL team and Topper’s Pizza partnered together to deliver lunch to essential workers on Thursday as Ontario fights the coronavirus crisis.

“We know that front line workers have been under an amazing amount of stress, so we wanted to show not only our appreciation, but the appreciation from the whole community,” Barrie Colts owner Howie Campbell said in a statement.

The Barrie Colts are partnering up with @topperscanada to make multiple deliveries to our front line workers!

Follow us on our journey around #ColtsCountry to support our hero’s! #StrongerTogether #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/Rgvx0k8I82 — X – Barrie Colts (@OHLBarrieColts) April 30, 2020

The Colts and Topper’s delivered pizzas to staff at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, the Barrie Police Service, five Barrie fire stations, Roberta Place Retirement Lodge and Barrieview Retirement Community.

“We are very proud to support our front line workers and show our support and appreciation for everything they do,” Marie Fennell, Topper’s Pizza president, said in a statement.

“We are so happy to be a partner with the Colts. We both have the same passion for supporting the community that supports us.”

In Barrie, there have been 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 266 cases of the coronavirus in Simcoe County.