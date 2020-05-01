Four new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Simcoe Muskoka, total cases now at 283

Send this page to someone via email

Four additional coronavirus-related deaths and six new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 283, including 20 deaths.

There are currently outbreaks at four long-term care homes and at one retirement home in the region — Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford, in addition to the Woods Park Care Centre, IOOF Odd Fellow and Rebekah Home and Owen Hill Care Community, all in Barrie, Ont.

The other outbreak is at Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, Ont.

There is also an outbreak at an unidentified group home in the region, according to the health unit.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s total number of cases, 43 are outbreak-related, while 159 have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Ninety-six of the cases in Simcoe Muskoka have been community-acquired, while 65 were a result of close contact with another confirmed case and 54 were travel-related. The source of infection for the remainder of cases has been identified as undetermined or under investigation.

Seven people confirmed to have COVID-19 are hospitalized in Simcoe Muskoka, while 64 are self-isolating.

According to the local health unit, most people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the region are between the ages of 35 and 64. Eighty-five of the health unit’s cases are in people age 65 or older, while 59 cases are in individuals between the ages of 18 and 34.

Nine of the cases in the region have been among youth, between the ages of zero and 17.

On Friday, Ontario reported 421 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 16,608, including 1,121 deaths.

More to come.