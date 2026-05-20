Saskatoon production aims to preserve the Nakoda language through a puppet show

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Nakon’i’a with Kunsi is a TV puppet show to hit the screens in the coming year about learning the Nakoda language.

The show is currently in production in Saskatoon, and it was all inspired by a close friend of the director.

“She teaches children, you know, teaches in schools, teaches a lot of communities using her puppet as a resource and I just thought maybe we can turn this into a children’s TV show,” said Cory Generoux, writer and director.

“When I was gifted the puppet, me teaching took on a whole new dimension,” said Theresa O’Watch, an actress and friend of the director.

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Generoux says it’s important to protect this language as it is considered endangered, meaning it has fewer than 100 speakers.

“It’s just incredibly important that we do this and it starts in the home, it starts with children, with the generation that we have now, which is a perfect way to showcase this language.”

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Generoux is excited as this is a new chapter in preserving the language. “It’s actually history in the making in that nothing like this has ever been done entirely in the Nakota language,” Generoux said.

“And when I’m directing and I’m watching the screens, watching that action take place brings a huge smile to my face because it’s all in Nakoda, and you know how special that is.”

And while the show is made for children, all ages can learn something.

“For our language to survive, we need the parents to start bringing it into the homes and not just in the schools. We need it in the homes, and this is that opportunity to do that.”

The 13-episode series will air later in the year on APTN.

Watch the video above for a look behind the scenes.