Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec premier predicts more long-term care deaths in coming weeks

Quebec Premier François Legault on Thursday announced 98 additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus, which brings the province’s death toll to 1,859. Of those 98 new deaths, 92 of those people resided in long-term care homes. Legault also said that in the coming weeks, he predicts there will be more deaths in long-term care homes due to the number of individuals living in the homes who have already tested positive for COVID-19.