City of Winnipeg to provide update on COVID-19 response as Manitoba prepares to reopen

The City of Winnipeg will give an update on its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday afternoon, a day after provincial health officials unveiled plans to reopen Manitoba’s economy during the pandemic.

Mayor Brian Bowman will be joined by Jason Shaw, head of Winnipeg’s emergency operations centre, for a 3 p.m. press conference from city hall.

On Wednesday, the province unveiled a phased approach to reopening Manitoba’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic that will begin on May 4.

The province said the first phase will involve the resumption of some medical services and the reopening of some non-essential businesses.

That means Winnipeg retail businesses, hair salons, museums, galleries and libraries will be allowed to open Monday, if they choose to do so, with restrictions in place. Restaurants will also be allowed to open limited patio operations as well as walk-up services.

City layoffs

The move comes a week after Bowman announced the city would be cutting Winnipeg Transit service and laying off more than 250 bus drivers amid a sharp drop in ridership during the pandemic.

The city’s cost-cutting measures were to go into effect starting May 4.

At a city press conference on Tuesday, Shaw told reporters that city officials hadn’t been given an early look at the province’s plans for reopening the economy.

It’s not yet clear if the province’s reopening plans will change the city’s plan to lay off bus drivers, or if it means the city will look at rehiring any of the hundreds of other city employees already temporarily laid off during the pandemic.

In mid-April, the city laid off 674 non-permanent staff working at city-owned and -operated rec centres, pools, arenas and libraries that were closed in March due to COVID-19.

Those layoffs went into effect April 25.

The province said Wednesday that Phase 2 of its reopening plan will not start until June 1 at the earliest and is expected to see additional personal services like nail salons open as well as dine-in services at restaurants.

The province said future phases will be implemented slowly as guidelines are developed.

Public gathering sizes will be increased, and some businesses will be able to fully open. Others, like bars, pools and spas, movie theatres and indoor recreational facilities such as local gyms, will also slowly reopen, and travel restrictions will be eased, the province said Wednesday.

There are no dates available for future phases.

