Bus driver layoffs to be announced during City of Winnipeg coronavirus update

The City of Winnipeg will announce services changes coming to Winnipeg Transit — and temporary layoffs for hundreds of drivers — at an update on its ongoing response to COVID-19 Wednesday.

Mayor Brian Bowman will be joined by city officials — including Winnipeg Transit director Greg Ewankiw — at a noon press conference from city hall.

The press conference comes as the union representing Winnipeg Transit employees says the city is considering laying off as many as 229 bus drivers due to COVID-19.

ATU 1505 Denounces Layoffs at Winnipeg Transit https://t.co/iCQn568iJ0 — ATU Local 1505 (@ATU1505) April 22, 2020

In a release to media less than an hour before the city’s planned press conference Wednesday, the Amalgamated Transit Union 1505 (ATU) sent a release to media calling on the city to halt those plans.

“I’m extremely disappointed that frontline staff are getting axed when there’s a lot of other fat to be trimmed, ” said Romeo Ignacio, local president of ATU 1505.

“It is unacceptable that management didn’t even give us a courtesy call before they began notifying our members of the lay off while they were on the job.”

Economic effects of COVID-19

A city report released Tuesday estimated the city could be losing $12 million a month during the pandemic.

It said even under better circumstances, the city’s unemployment rate could spike to 12.1 per cent and the number of people without a job at the end of the year could surpass 57,000.

The city has already been forced to reduce discretionary spending and temporarily lay off hundreds of non-permanent staff, and officials have said further cost-saving actions may be necessary.

Bowman has said those actions could include a reduction to Winnipeg Transit’s service.

