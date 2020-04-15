Hundreds of City of Winnipeg employees temporarily laid off due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg is laying off hundreds of city workers during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, the city said 674 non-permanent staff working at the city-owned and -operated rec centres, pools, arenas and libraries that were closed last month are now being temporarily laid off.

“COVID-19 is having a tremendous impact on our community and our economy, and the closure of city facilities has resulted in a significant reduction in our services,” said the city’s interim chief administrative officer, Mike Ruta, in a release.

“While we want to support our employees, we also need to ensure we are being responsible with taxpayers’ money. We cannot continue to pay employees’ salaries while facilities remain closed and community programs are not available.”

The city said it has made efforts to find alternate work for those affected but says not enough was available. It stresses the layoffs are not a reflection of employees’ work or value to the city.

The temporary layoffs go into effect starting April 25.

‘A difficult time for many’

The city says employees who are temporarily laid off will have access to mental health supports and will continue to be included in communications from their employer.

The city said it has registered a supplementary unemployment benefit plan with the federal government for affected employees who regularly receive employment insurance benefits, which will provide a top-up of up to 75 per cent of their regular gross weekly salary during the layoff.

Ruta said affected employees will be rehired as soon as the city is able to do so.

“In the meantime, our staff in human resource services will work with employees impacted by this temporary layoff to help them access any federal programs that may be available,” he said.

“We recognize that this is a difficult time for many, especially those who are now facing the reality of being temporarily without a job. This was not a decision that we came to easily.

“Every employee is important to us, and we will continue to support them as we move forward.”

Ruta and Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman are expected to release more information at 2:30 p.m. press conference from city hall.

