Coronavirus: Manitoba Legislature to convene for one-day emergency session

The Manitoba Legislature will convene for a one-day emergency session Wednesday.

Manitoba MLAs will deal with several topics related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The day is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with breaks.

Pallister just confirmed MB legis will resume Wednesday with this 1/3 caucus representation. #mbpoli https://t.co/acTjRaiYMD — Steve Lambert (@stevelambertwpg) April 8, 2020

One-third of MLAs will be present at the legislature for the meeting to promote social distancing.

“Members will not be seated at their usual desks, but rather be spread throughout the chamber to abide by two-metre social distancing measures,” said the province.

"It is necessary and important that we meet, subject to all the safety requirements that we can possibly adhere to," Pallister says. Notes they need to meet to free up "literally billions of dollars" for healthcare during the pandemic. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) April 8, 2020

The government will focus on updating the province’s borrowing and spending, and will introduce several new bills.