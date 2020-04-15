Coronavirus: Manitoba Legislature to convene for one-day emergency session

The Manitoba Legislature will convene for a one-day emergency session Wednesday.
Manitoba MLAs will deal with several topics related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The day is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with breaks.
Global News will livestream the entire session here.
One-third of MLAs will be present at the legislature for the meeting to promote social distancing.
“Members will not be seated at their usual desks, but rather be spread throughout the chamber to abide by two-metre social distancing measures,” said the province.
The government will focus on updating the province’s borrowing and spending, and will introduce several new bills.View link »
