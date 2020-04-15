Menu

Politics

Coronavirus: Manitoba Legislature to convene for one-day emergency session

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 10:10 am
Updated April 15, 2020 10:13 am
Manitoba Chief Justice Richard Chartier reads the Speech from the Throne on the first day of Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister's government's session at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg on September 30, 2019.
Manitoba Chief Justice Richard Chartier reads the Speech from the Throne on the first day of Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister's government's session at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg on September 30, 2019. The Canadian Press

The Manitoba Legislature will convene for a one-day emergency session Wednesday.

Manitoba MLAs will deal with several topics related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The day is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with breaks.

Global News will livestream the entire session here.

One-third of MLAs will be present at the legislature for the meeting to promote social distancing.

“Members will not be seated at their usual desks, but rather be spread throughout the chamber to abide by two-metre social distancing measures,” said the province.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Manitoba 150 celebrations postponed, legislature to reconvene April 15

The government will focus on updating the province’s borrowing and spending, and will introduce several new bills.

