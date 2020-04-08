Manitoba’s 150th birthday celebrations postponed due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

This story will be updated when the press conference begins and throughout the conference as it runs.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the province’s 150th birthday party this summer is postponed.

Pallister addressed media alongside Manitoba 150 co-chair Monique LaCoste Wednesday morning.

Pallister says there were many events planned to celebrate Manitoba's big anniversary, but the pandemic has thrown a wrench in those plans. "The reality is that this is not the time right now for celebration." #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) April 8, 2020

The celebrations will be rescheduled.

The Unite 150 Concert featuring a full slate of Manitoba artists, originally planned for June 27 at the Manitoba Legislative Building, will be rescheduled in 2021.

LaCoste says they had hoped Manitobans would be united in celebration but now they're united in the fight against COVID-19. Says the pandemic will end and Manitoba will get its celebration next year. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) April 8, 2020

“We’re going to party like it’s 2020, in 2021,” said Pallister.

As of Tuesday morning, Manitoba had 217 cases in the province. Twelve Manitobans were in hospital, with six in intensive care, and 21 have recovered from the virus.

On Tuesday, it was announced a third person had died.

