Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Tuesday coronavirus update from Manitoba health officials

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 10:49 am
Lanette Siragusa, provincial lead, health system integration, quality/chief nursing officer for Shared Health, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Thursday, March 26, 2020. More than 40 health care workers at a Winnipeg hospital have been sent home to self-isolate after two staff tested positive for COVID-19.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Lanette Siragusa, provincial lead, health system integration, quality/chief nursing officer for Shared Health, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Thursday, March 26, 2020. More than 40 health care workers at a Winnipeg hospital have been sent home to self-isolate after two staff tested positive for COVID-19.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Manitoba health officials will update ‘Tobans Tuesday at 1 p.m. about the latest novel coronavirus situation in the province.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

As of Monday morning, Manitoba had 204 cases in the province. Eleven Manitobans were in hospital with seven in intensive care, and 17 have recovered from the virus.

Two people have died.

Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba health official encourages people to wear non-medical face mask to prevent COVID-19 spread
Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba health official encourages people to wear non-medical face mask to prevent COVID-19 spread

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief medical health officer, said Monday after listening to Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, people can consider wearing masks to protect others.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: One new case, masks now encouraged outside in Manitoba

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronaviruswinnipeg coronavirusdaily corona updatedaily manitoba coronavirus updatecoronavirus cases in manitobacoronavirus cases in winnipeg
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.