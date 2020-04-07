Tuesday coronavirus update from Manitoba health officials

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will update ‘Tobans Tuesday at 1 p.m. about the latest novel coronavirus situation in the province.

As of Monday morning, Manitoba had 204 cases in the province. Eleven Manitobans were in hospital with seven in intensive care, and 17 have recovered from the virus.

Two people have died.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief medical health officer, said Monday after listening to Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, people can consider wearing masks to protect others.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

