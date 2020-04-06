Monday update on COVID-19 situation in Manitoba from Premier, health officials

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Brian Pallister and Manitoba health officials are having separate press conferences Monday to update the province on the latest COVID-19 measures and information.

As of Sunday morning, Manitoba had 203 cases in the province. Eleven Manitobans were in hospital with seven in intensive care, and 17 have recovered from the virus.

Two people have died.

Winnipeg remains the health region hardest hit within the province, with 157 novel coronavirus cases, while the Southern Health Region trails the capital at 23 cases. The Prairie Mountain and the Interlake-Eastern Health Regions have 11 and 10 cases, while the Northern Health Region has two.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

