Health

Winnipeg Transit buses out of service amid potential COVID-19 exposure: Union

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 11:45 am
Updated March 19, 2020 12:03 pm
A Winnipeg Transit bus taped off at the authority's headquarters. .
A Winnipeg Transit bus taped off at the authority's headquarters. . SUPPLIED

A number of Winnipeg Transit buses at the Fort Rouge transit garage are blocked off with caution tape over the doors.

The buses are sequestered due to concerns over COVID-19 contamination, according to a transit employee and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, the union that represents transit workers.

Images provided by the union and the employee show at least two buses closed off with tape.

Another image shows a handwritten sign scrawled with “COVID-19” taped to the window of a bus inside of the transit garage.

A handwritten sign scrawled with “COVID-19” on a Winnipeg Transit bus.
A handwritten sign scrawled with “COVID-19” on a Winnipeg Transit bus. SUPPLIED

At least two buses were parked outside at Winnipeg Transit’s headquarters, marked with tape, a Global News reporter observed.

Multiple buses were driven through the lot by transit workers wearing N-95 masks.

Winnipeg Transit began disinfecting city buses last weekend after the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winnipeg.

The union will speak to media about the potential COVID-19 exposure later Thursday.

The city and Winnipeg Transit management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

