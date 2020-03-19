Winnipeg Transit buses out of service amid potential COVID-19 exposure: Union

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A number of Winnipeg Transit buses at the Fort Rouge transit garage are blocked off with caution tape over the doors.

The buses are sequestered due to concerns over COVID-19 contamination, according to a transit employee and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, the union that represents transit workers.

Images provided by the union and the employee show at least two buses closed off with tape.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Transit to begin disinfecting city buses Saturday

Another image shows a handwritten sign scrawled with “COVID-19” taped to the window of a bus inside of the transit garage.

A handwritten sign scrawled with “COVID-19” on a Winnipeg Transit bus. SUPPLIED

At least two buses were parked outside at Winnipeg Transit’s headquarters, marked with tape, a Global News reporter observed.

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple buses were driven through the lot by transit workers wearing N-95 masks.

Winnipeg Transit began disinfecting city buses last weekend after the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winnipeg.

The union will speak to media about the potential COVID-19 exposure later Thursday.

The city and Winnipeg Transit management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.