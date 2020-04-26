8 new cases of COVID-19, 12 recoveries and 1 death in London-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in the area, bringing the total to 372 Sunday.

Health officials say 12 more patients have recovered but another died, raising the number of recoveries to 190 and the death toll to 31.

According to the MLHU, the most recent death occurred in a retirement home, raising the total number of deaths in retirement homes to four.

The health unit also says there are 41 cases of novel coronavirus in retirement homes, where 29 residents and 12 staff have tested positive. Numbers for retirement homes are recorded separately from long-term care homes.

MLHU says there have been 12 deaths in long-term care homes, and 59 cases split between 39 residents and 20 staff.

The most recently-declared outbreak was at Elmwood Place on Saturday, according to the health unit’s outbreak status log.

Prior to this outbreak, another outbreak was reported on Wednesday at Victoria Hospital in oncology (C7-400).

It’s the second such outbreak declared at the hospital after a still-active outbreak was declared on April 11 in the geriatric behavioural unit (C6-100).

According to the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), University Hospital is currently treating 15 patients with five in intensive care; Victoria Hospital is treating 19 patients, with six in intensive care, one more than the day before.

The LHSC also reports 36 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, one more than the day before.

Five local outbreaks — at Chelsey Park, Mount Hope Centre for Long-Term Care, Seasons Strathroy, Sprucedale Care Centre and University Hospital’s inpatient cardiology unit — have been declared over.

Outbreaks remain active at Earls Court Village, Grand Wood Park, Horizon Place, Kensington Village, Meadow Park Care Centre, Sisters of St. Joseph and St. Joseph’s Hospice.

An outbreak also remains active at Henley Place, one of four Ontario long-term care homes ordered by an Ontario Superior Court justice on Thursday to provide nurses with personal protective equipment (PPE) and to enhance isolation-related controls for residents and staff.

The order came after the Ontario Nurses’ Association filed a motion in court, arguing that its members had been working without proper PPE at the facilities and that “minimum infection control and safety measures needed to contain the uncontrollable outbreaks that are now taking place” were not being implemented.

Provincially, Ontario reported 437 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 14,432.

The death toll increased by 24, which raises it to 835.

Around 8,000 cases are considered resolved, which makes up over 55 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 12,000 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests completed in the province to 229,638. Over 7,400 cases are under investigation.

Nationally, Canada has seen 45,767 cases after 449 were reported Sunday.

The death total stands at 2,491 with 26 new reports, and there have been 518 more recoveries, totalling 16,949.

Elgin and Oxford

Officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported three more cases of COVID-19 Sunday, and three more recoveries.

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 57, and the number of resolved cases to 24.

The death toll remains unchanged at four.

The region’s first outbreak, declared at Beattie Manor in western Elgin on March 27, was declared over on Wednesday.

Seventeen active cases remain in Oxford County as of Sunday, including four each in Blandford-Blenheim and Woodstock, while 13 remain active in Elgin, including six in St. Thomas and three in Dutton/Dunwich.

Elgin St. Thomas has 12 active cases, with six in St. Thomas, three in Dutton/Dunwich, and one each in Aylmer, Bayham and Malahide.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health says there are 42 confirmed positive cases in the area, and 30 recoveries in total.

The number of deaths remains unchanged at four.

More than half of the region’s cases, 23, have been reported in Stratford, and more than half of Stratford’s cases, 14, have been reported at Greenwood Court.

The facility, where an ongoing outbreak has left at least six residents and eight staff members infected, is also where three of Huron and Perth’s four reported deaths have taken place.

Nine cases have been confirmed in Huron County, including three in South Huron, two in Bluewater and one each in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, Central Huron, Goderich and Huron East.

In Perth County, eight cases are reported, including two each in Perth East, Perth South and West Perth, and North Perth.

As of Sunday, 1,333 COVID-19 tests had been administered in the region, with 308 awaiting results.

Sarnia and Lambton

Officials with Lambton Public Health reported two more cases COVID-19 on Sunday, which brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 167.

No new deaths were reported, keeping the total at 14. Four more people have recovered, raising that total to 77.

At least 39 cases are linked to an ongoing outbreak at Sarnia’s Landmark Village, a retirement home where 30 residents and nine staff have tested positive and six residents have died.

Officials with Sarnia’s Bluewater Health say the hospital was treating ten COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, as well as 11 patients who were suspected positive or were awaiting tests.

As of Sunday, 1,410 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Lambton. The number of cases awaiting results was not immediately available.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca