Ontario Superior Court ruling to come on allegations against London long-term care home

The Ontario Nurses’ Association (ONA) expects a ruling in “the next few days” after a court hearing on Wednesday involving its claims against Primacare Living Solutions, which operates Henley Place in London, Ont.

The association argues that its members have been working amid the coronavirus pandemic without proper protective equipment and that the home has not implemented “minimum infection control and safety measures needed to contain the uncontrollable outbreaks that are now taking place.”

In documents filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, the ONA states that the first case of the novel coronavirus at Henley Place was confirmed March 29.

By April 13, two residents with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, had died, and eight other residents had tested positive for the virus, including one who was in the hospital, according to court documents. The documents also noted that “many others” had symptoms consistent with the virus.

At that time, only those in the same unit were being tested, according to London’s medical officer of health. As of April 22, the Ontario government expanded testing, saying all staff and patients within a long-term care home with an outbreak would be tested for the virus.

“[On Wednesday,] the Ontario Nurses’ Association made clear and compelling submissions for the court to order Henley Place to follow mandatory medical directives to protect nurses and residents from the extraordinary threat posed by COVID-19,” ONA president Vicki McKenna said in an email to Global News.

The documents also allege at least one instance in which a nurse was required to provide care to a resident who was known to have COVID-19 but was not provided with an N95 mask and instead given a surgical mask.

The ONA also alleges that the home had a “sufficient stock of N95 respirators on hand” but that they had been moved to the locked office of the home’s administrator. Only three people had access to a key for the office, the ONA claimed, and they all worked the day shift.

However, in a statement provided to Global News the day before the hearing, Primacare argued that it is “confident that all necessary steps have been taken to manage the outbreak in our home.”

“At no time, before or during this outbreak, have our staff been without the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) they need to provide the highest quality care to our residents,” wrote chief operating officer Jill Knowlton.

“Every single staff member has been fit tested for N95 masks and the model number and size needed for each person is diligently documented. We receive a fresh supply of PPE twice daily and we keep those materials available to all staff, at all times and in all areas of the home.”

Primacare also claimed that on a number of occasions, Henley Place implemented policies before formal direction from health authorities. Knowlton said the universal masking mandate was implemented at Henley Place a week before public health officials ordered it, and a one-site policy for staff employed by multiple homes was in place three weeks before the province issued its directive.

“We took these pre-emptive steps because the health and safety of our residents and front-line staff is, and will always remain, our number 1 priority,” Knowlton continued.

Across Canada, long-term care homes have been of particular concern amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, as elderly populations and close living quarters leave residents and staff at particular risk.

In London and Middlesex County, 14 outbreaks have been declared at health-care institutions since the start of the pandemic, 10 of them at long-term care and retirement homes.

They’re among at least 125 outbreaks that have been reported at long-term care facilities across the province, where at least 1,587 residents and 748 staff members have tested positive. A total of 295 residents and one staff member have died.

An outbreak at a single nursing home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., claimed the lives of 29 residents along with a spouse of a resident between March 20 and April 9.

