Canada

Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canada ‘failing’ elders; military a short-term solution

By Lee Berthiaume The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2020 1:51 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau calls COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes ‘unacceptable’
WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau calls COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes 'unacceptable'

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised the military will respond to provincial requests for assistance at long-term care facilities hit hard by COVID-19, but says the measure is a short-term solution and Canada should not “have soldiers taking care of seniors.”

Trudeau appeared visibly upset as he made the comments during his daily news conference on Thursday, one day after Quebec and Ontario formally requested hundreds of soldiers to bolster front-line care workers overwhelmed by outbreaks in dozens of facilities.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Feds approve Ontario’s request for military help at long-term care homes

Speaking directly to people who work, live or have loved ones in such facilities, Trudeau said: “If you’re angry, frustrated, scared, you’re right to feel this way. We can do better. We need to do better. Because we are failing our parents, our grandparents, our elders.”

The Canadian Armed Forces deployed 130 military personnel last week to help five long-term care facilities in Quebec, and military planners are now assessing what support they can offer in response to the new requests from Ontario and Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement
Will long-term care funding change after the COVID-19 pandemic?
Will long-term care funding change after the COVID-19 pandemic?

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Wednesday that the province is asking for 1,000 more service members. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has also asked for support for five long-term care homes that have been hit by COVID-19.

“Our women and men in uniform will step up with the valour and courage they have always shown,” Trudeau said.

“But this is not a long-term solution. In Canada, we shouldn’t have soldiers taking care of seniors. Going forward, in the weeks and months to come, we will all have to ask tough questions about how it came to this.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Justin Trudeaucoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesCanadian Militarylongterm caremilitary longterm care homes
