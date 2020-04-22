Menu

Canada

City of Calgary to update citizens on COVID-19 response on Wednesday afternoon

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 2:02 pm
Calgary's skyline. .
Calgary's skyline. . Getty Images

The City of Calgary will be hosting a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to update citizens on what measures are being taken in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The news conference will be held at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live in this article.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) chief Tom Sampson will be on hand to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19.

On April 21, Alberta confirmed 187 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 3,095.

