Coronavirus: London city council approves deferral of final 2020 property tax payments by 60 days

City council in London, Ont., voted Tuesday to defer the due date for the final property tax instalments of 2020 by 60 days as part of its efforts to provide some economic relief amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes nearly a month after council moved to waive interest and penalties for unpaid property tax instalments as well as water and wastewater bills for 60 days.

According to the city, residential property tax bills are divided into an interim bill mailed out at the end of January with instalments traditionally due at the end of February and March. A final tax bill is then mailed out at the end of May with instalments due at the end of June, August and October.

The new measure extends the deferral to final payment due dates, which would see property owners who pay in instalments now facing payment due dates at the end of August and October as well as Dec. 15.

Property owners on pre-authorized payments will have withdrawals spread out over five payments at the end of August, September, October and November and on Dec. 15.

“We know that many Londoners are facing uncertainty and financial challenges as a result of COVID-19,” said Mayor Ed Holder.

“Deferring the payment of property taxes provides immediate financial relief to residents while we continue to face economic and health concerns brought on by the pandemic. We continue to work with other levels of government on further tools and supports for residents and businesses impacted by COVID-19.”

The city adds that the measures are meant to complement financial aid programs from upper levels of government and are an “additional step in economic support for Londoners.”

The property tax deferral is in addition to previously announced financial measures, including the waiving of interest and penalties for 60 days for unpaid interim 2020 property tax instalments that were due on March 31, waiving of interest and penalties for 60 days for unpaid water and wastewater billings and deferring on an interest-free basis for a minimum period of 60 days all Community Improvement Plan loan repayments. Further details on these measures can be found on the city’s website.

The city’s website also includes a full list of economic relief measures it is taking in response to the pandemic.

