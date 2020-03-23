Coronavirus: London council’s motion to delay property tax penalties, interest extended

Send this page to someone via email

A proposed motion to delay bills and waive interest and penalties amid the coronavirus pandemic is now being extended.

Last week, a motion was proposed to waive interest and penalties for unpaid property tax instalments due March 31. Interest and penalties would also be waived on unpaid water and wastewater bills.

The motion is now proposing to double the interest and penalty-free period for both payments to 60 days.

A new direction has also been added for staff to come back with possible options for further relief before the June instalment is due.

“We’re all coming to understand this is going to be a longer period than anticipated by most experts. Extending the financial relief in the short term gives us a little more time to work out a comprehensive package,” Ward 7 Coun. Josh Morgan said.

The motion will be presented to councillors at the council meeting Tuesday night.

“I think the more significant debates will be around when it comes back when we see the options. It’s really in the medium and longer-term that Londoners will really start to feel the financial pressure. That’s the time we need to focus on,” Morgan said.

The motion, first proposed by Ward 3 Coun. Mohamed Salih, would also see Community Improvement Plan loan repayments on an interest-free basis deferred for a minimum of 30 days, starting March 25.

When first asked about the motion last week, Salih said Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer will be seconding the motion when council meets on Tuesday.

Salih’s motion has also garnered the backing of Mayor Ed Holder, who lent his support in a release sent on las Wednesday.

Morgan did at the city is not in a position to provide long-term financial relief so that any measures would be on a short to medium-term nature. Adding the city is unable to have a spending deficit, unlike other levels of government.

“It will be up to the federal and provincial governments to provide longer-term solutions for Londoners.”

