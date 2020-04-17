Prince William, Kate Middleton give rare interview about mental health during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

In a rare interview, Prince William and Kate Middleton spoke about what’s most important during the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal couple spends much of their time supporting mental health initiatives, and during a virus outbreak is no exception.

While appearing on the morning show BBC Breakfast on Friday via video call, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke about how the mental health initiative Every Mind Matters is aiming to provide crucial support for those in need right now.

The Cambridges shared a clip from the call on their official Twitter page.

“We felt very strongly that, now more than ever, this was a vital tool and a vital service that people could easily access at home to guide them and give them just some very basic tips to mind their mental health, to mind their mental well-being through this process,” Prince William said in the video.

“I think, again, staying connected, staying positive and being able to talk to friends and family is so crucial, and having just some tips and some ideas as to how to tackle some of these strange feelings and difficult circumstances we’re finding ourselves in is really important, just to nudge us through these next few weeks,” he continued.

The Duchess of Cambridge said focusing on mental health is just as important as physical health, the BBC reports.

“We mustn’t forget our mental well-being as well, and making sure you’re reaching out to those people around you that you have access to,” she said. “Even if it’s over the phone or online, to really make sure you have those conversations.”

They also sang the praises of health-care workers and volunteers on the front lines of the pandemic.

William also touched on how nerve-racking it was when his father, Prince Charles, was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“I have to admit, at first I was quite concerned. He fits the profile of somebody, at the age he is at, which is fairly risky,” he said, per the BBC.

Charles, the future king, has since recovered from the virus following a seven-day quarantine in line with British health regulations.

The U.K. has been hit particularly hard by the novel coronavirus, with more than 100,000 confirmed cases and 14,000 deaths as of Friday morning.

