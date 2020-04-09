Prince William, Kate Middleton pay virtual visit to excited classroom of kids

Send this page to someone via email

Even during the coronavirus pandemic, Prince William and Kate Middleton still find ways to give back to causes close to their hearts.

As COVID-19 continues to batter the U.K., teachers are keeping schools open for vulnerable children and kids of essential workers.

As a thank-you for their dedication to education, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge virtually visited classrooms at Casterton Primary Academy on Wednesday.

The academy is open as a hub for five local schools: Castercliff Primary Academy, Pendle Primary Academy, Colne Primet Academy, West Craven High School and Casterton Primary Academy. They’re all part of the Pendle Education Trust.

“Well done, honestly, to you and everyone who’s in during this time,” Middleton said, speaking to one teacher virtually. “It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children.

“They’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be, so really, really well done to all of you.”

Yesterday, their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke to staff and pupils of @Place2Be partner school @ShineCasterton, and thanked teachers and school staff for their hard work and dedication. 🙏 Read more 👉 https://t.co/ft5YaHeBay pic.twitter.com/xN4M7K2ApM — Place2Be (@Place2Be) April 9, 2020

Her husband, Prince William, also chimed in with his praise for the teachers.

“We just want to say a huge thank-you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going,” he said. “Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers. They’re doing a great job.”

Students wearing Easter bunny ears showed off their holiday crafts, including decorated cookies and bonnets. Some even created portraits of their parents, and told the duke and duchess why they’re proud of them.

As patrons of various initiatives involving youth and education, William and Middleton listened to the difficulties the schools were facing due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as measures they’re taking to help make things easier.

Place2Be, one of Middleton’s patronages, is partnered with Casterton. The duchess also took time to speak with staff and pupils of the organization to thank them for their dedication.

—

—

