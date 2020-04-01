Prince Charles breaks silence on COVID-19 battle in heartfelt video message

Prince Charles shared a heartfelt message after coming out of self-isolation following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

On Tuesday, Clarence House shared a video of the Prince of Wales discussing his recovery and how the novel coronavirus pandemic is affecting older members of the community.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” Charles says in the footage.

“As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed.”

Charles, 71, goes on to say that he and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, are thinking of those who have lost loved ones or whose loved ones are currently ill with the virus.

“As patron of Age UK, and my wife as patron of Silver Line, our hearts go out to all those older people throughout this country who are now experiencing great difficulty,” he says.

Age UK and Silver Line are both charitable organizations offering support to the elder populations of the U.K.

The future king paid respect to those on the front lines working in hospitals and care homes or doing simple tasks, like grocery shopping, for members of the elderly population.

“It is clear, therefore, that such key people are treated with special consideration when coming off their exhausting duties … while having to contend with constant anxiety about their own families and friends,” he said.

“None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let’s try and live with hope and faith, in ourselves and each other, [and] look forward to better times to come.”

On Monday, it was announced that Prince Charles was officially out of quarantine after a seven-day stint, per the recommendations of the U.K. government and medical guidelines.

“Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a spokesman said on Monday.

The source also confirmed the Duchess of Cornwall remains in isolation to make sure she doesn’t also begin to present symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Charles only displayed mild symptoms and was in self-isolation at a royal estate in Scotland, his Clarence House office said on March 25.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,” Clarence House said. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

The tests were carried out by the National Health Service in Scotland.

