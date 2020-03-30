Prince Charles out of 7-day quarantine following coronavirus diagnosis

Send this page to someone via email

Britain’s Prince Charles is officially out of quarantine after testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19.

“Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a spokesman told CNN on Monday.

The future king was in self-isolation for seven days, per the recommendations of the U.K. government and medical guidelines.

The source also confirmed that the Duchess of Cornwall remains in isolation to make sure she doesn’t also begin to present symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Charles only displayed mild symptoms and was in self-isolation at a royal estate in Scotland, his Clarence House office said on March 25.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,” Clarence House said. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

0:48 Coronavirus outbreak: Ambulance crew in the UK thank residents for cheering them on Coronavirus outbreak: Ambulance crew in the UK thank residents for cheering them on

The tests were carried out by the National Health Service in Scotland.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

The U.K. is currently dealing with more than 19,700 cases of COVID-19, including more than 1,200 deaths, as of Monday.

Prince Albert II of Monaco also tested positive for the virus on March 19.

Albert, 62, appeared to be the first head of state who had publicly said he contracted the virus. According to the palace, his health is not worrying.

In a statement Thursday, the palace said he is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, named after his famous American mother.

It says Albert is continuing to work from his home office in the palace and is in constant contact with members of his government.

Story continues below advertisement

—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—With files from the Associated Press

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

Story continues below advertisement