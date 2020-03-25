Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Coronavirus: Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 25, 2020 6:51 am
Updated March 25, 2020 6:54 am
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Charles looks on during a visit to the London Transport Museum, in London, Britain March 4, 2020. .
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Charles looks on during a visit to the London Transport Museum, in London, Britain March 4, 2020. . Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The prince’s Clarence House office says the 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland.

It says his wife Camilla has tested negative.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II posts message about coronavirus: ‘My family and I stand ready to play our part’

The palace says Charles “has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

[ Signup for our Health IQ newsletter for latest coronavirus updates ]

– More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsRoyal Familycoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaPrince CharlesCOVID-19 prince charlesprince charles coronavirusPrince Charles COVID-19
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.