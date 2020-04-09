Coronavirus: Support continues for those with intellectual disabilities in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

People with intellectual disabilities face unique challenges daily, but there are supports in Saskatchewan to help.

Inclusion Saskatchewan is a non-profit organization supporting 2,900 people, including people living with intellectual disabilities and their families.

The team works with people directly to navigate support and help with things like employment and overall well-being.

The support hasn’t been as direct during the COVID-19 outbreak, but Inclusion Saskatchewan communications and marketing manager Travis Neufeld said they’ve adjusted how they provide it.

“We’ve continued to kind of maintain the same level of support with all the people we’re working with, as well as calling and checking in on them,” Neufeld said.

The province is also adjusting the way it provides services.

“Community Living Service Delivery (CLSD) Case Managers are reaching out to clients and families on a weekly basis to check that they are doing well and to ensure any other needs are being addressed,” the Ministry of Social Services said in a statement to Global News.

“Staff are regularly holding teleconferences with service providers to discuss COVID-19 updates, resource sharing and planning to mitigate issues arising from the pandemic,”

Neufeld also said transparency about the pandemic is important, but the way to explain it to someone with a disability is different.

CLSD has developed a plain language guide to help navigate conversations. It has also shared a tool called ‘social stories’ to communicate specific events in plain language.

Neufeld said these tools are useful, but people with barriers to technology might not have access.

