Canada

Saskatchewan’s Men of the North supporting their community during COVID-19 pandemic

By Brenden Purdy Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 6:17 pm
Updated April 9, 2020 6:39 pm
Men of the North supporting their community during COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH: The support group, founded by Christopher Merasty is volunteering their time delivery supplies to those most vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus.

The Men of the North, a support group founded by Christopher Merasty in La Ronge, Saskatchewan, have been volunteering their time to help those most vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus in their community by delivering supplies, such as groceries and prescriptions.

“I felt that during this pandemic time, maybe we can utilize our services and help through the community,” Merasty said.

“With the elders, single mothers, people with respiratory problems, maybe people that can’t get out as easy, maybe we can come and deliver groceries, cleaning supplies, even prescriptions, if they need.”

However, it’s not just delivery services being offered by the support group. They’ve also taken it upon themselves take turns patrolling their community at night.

“We are driving around the streets at night, from 11 p.m. until 2 in the morning,” Marasty said.

“We’re just cruising the streets, making sure that there’s no unusual activity going on such as partying, maybe people breaking into vehicles. [Preventing] people taking advantage of [those] who are trying to self-isolate.”

The support group has also teamed up with the Lac La Ronge Indian Band to provide assistance within the community, beyond deliveries.

“Last week, along with the La Ronge Indian Band, we delivered 101 hampers [filled with supplies] and some of the community members they were so thankful, so appreciative,” Merasty said.
“[Seeing their reactions] kept the volunteers in a good mood, just by showing their support.”
