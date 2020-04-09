Coronavirus: Saskatoon lab now has the ability to disinfect N95 masks for re-use

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon lab has partnered with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to decontaminate and reuse N95 respiratory masks that are normally thrown out after each use.

This week, the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization-International Vaccine Centre (VIDO-InterVac) at the University of Saskatoon tested a decontamination procedure on several dozen N95 masks for the SHA.

VIDO-InterVac is using vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilization to decontaminate the masks, which the lab says will “provide an emergency N95 back-up supply for hospitals if the need arises during the pandemic.”

The same method has been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration after Duke University published a study showing its effectiveness.

VIDO-InterVac says they have the ability to decontaminate thousands of masks per week.

“We are ready as early as next week to provide this as a backup if needed,” said Dr. Volker Gerdts, director of VIDO-InterVac.

The equipment required to undertake the decontamination process is available in a just few places in North America with VIDO-InterVac being one of them, said Gerdts.

The SHA says the use of disinfected masks serve as a good contingency plan.

“The SHA and USask’s VIDO-InterVac have come up with a potential solution for the safe and effective sterilization and re-use of PPE that could potentially save lives,” said USask neurosurgery professor and SHA surgeon Dr. Michael Kelly, who co-leads the SHA task force on PPE, in a statement.

“This is an excellent contingency plan and shows the ability of Saskatchewan organizations to come together to solve critical problems during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Worn by health-care workers and paramedics, N95 respirators are form-fitting masks designed to filter out pathogens.

