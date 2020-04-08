Global News at 10 Regina April 8 2020 5:09pm 01:52 Rise in Bread Making in Saskatchewan With people stuck at home, bread making is on the rise. As Gabriela Panza Beltrandi explains, some bakers are dusting off their aprons, while others are rolling dough for the first time. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6796850/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6796850/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?