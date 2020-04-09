Coronavirus outbreak: 7 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced during Thursday’s briefing seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 278.

Premier Moe said there have been 12 new recoveries, for a total of 115 recoveries across Saskatchewan.

He also announced that for the first time, the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory was able to process more than 1,000 tests per day, with 1,051 processed on Wednesday.

The goal is to process 1,500 tests per day by the end of the month.