Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan announces new small businesses support program amid COVID-19

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced on Thursday a new financial support program for small businesses affected by the spread of COVID-19 in the province, called the Saskatchewan Small Business Emergency Payment.

The program provides a one-time payment for businesses based on 15 per cent of their monthly sales revenue, to a maximum of 5,000 dollars.

Eligible businesses must have been fully operational at the end of February and must commit to reopen once the restrictions are lifted.

Saskatchewan has lost roughly 21,000 jobs in March compared to the previous month.