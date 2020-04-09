CNIB says COVID-19 measures don’t account for sighted guides

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) is asking people, business and government to be mindful of accessibility needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CNIB is particularly concerned with the unintended consequences physical distancing recommendations may have on people who rely on sighted guides.

“It’s almost impossible to properly guide someone to effectively guide someone while being two metres apart,” said Ashley Nemeth, a community and engagement program lead for CNIB.

“They need to be touching, they need to be interacting in order for the person who is blind or partially sighted to get the necessities they need.”

According to the organization, clients have faced discrimination and questions while out in public with sighted guides.

Story continues below advertisement

“‘You can’t be that close to someone’ or ‘you need to be social distancing and only one person can come in’, those types of things,” said Nemeth, adding it’s disappointing to hear of these instances.

“I think it just comes from peoples’ anxiety and fear. So we just need people to understand that in some instances, social distancing for some people isn’t a possibility.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The CNIB stated in cases where a sighted guide is not a member of the client’s household, both wear masks and gloves.

Nemeth said people who use white canes or guide dogs, like herself, rely on touch when shopping alone. That’s why many have turned to sighted guides during the pandemic.

“If I was to try and go grocery shopping right now, I would take a sighted guide for that reason, So I wouldn’t have to be touching everything,” she said.

Outside of shopping, sighted guides are also relied on for safe travel, going to the pharmacy, the doctor’s office, a bank and back home.

“We never know what somebody else is going through or what their situation is,” Nemeth said.

“They’re doing the best they can possibly do to live their life to its fullest during these times.”

Story continues below advertisement

She said while many in the blind community use grocery delivery, they have noticed some limitations on service as demand increases from the general public.

Nemeth added that expecting blind or partially-sighted people to rely on family or friends for shopping needs further isolates the community.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Story continues below advertisement