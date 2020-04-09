Saskatchewan earmarks $50 million in aid to small, medium businesses during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is providing $50 million in financial support to small and medium-sized businesses that have had to temporarily close or curtain their operations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The aid was announced Wednesday by the government of Saskatchewan.

The funding is through the new Saskatchewan Small Business Emergency Payment (SSBEP). Grants will be paid based on 15 per cent of a business’s monthly sales revenue to a maximum of $5,000.

“We have heard from our business community and understand the unprecedented challenges that they are facing,” Premier Scott Moe said in a statement.

“Our government is providing critical support for businesses that have had to fully or partially close their doors to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“This is a significant first step in our economic recovery efforts and we are committed to continuing to work with businesses through this uncertain time.”

To be eligible for the SSBEP, a business must:

Have been fully operational on Feb. 29, 2020.

Have ceased or curtailed operations as a result of the COVID-19 public health order.

Have fewer than 500 employees.

Commit to reopen business operations following the cancellation of the COVID-19 public health order.

The government of Saskatchewan will ask the federal government to exempt the SSBEP from business income for tax purposes.

The SSBEP supplements previously announced provide supports for businesses, including waiving penalties and interest charges for three months for late PST returns, zero-interest bill deferral for up to six months for all Crown utilities, and waiving Workers Compensation Board premium penalties until June 30.

“COVID-19 is having a significant impact on business and our economy,” Regina and District Chamber of Commerce CEO John Hopkins said in a statement.

“Many businesses are facing critical decisions about the future and the need for cash flow now to help with expenses like rents or leases. The reality that the payment will be expedited is also vital at this time of need and we commend the government for its understanding of the plight of business.”

