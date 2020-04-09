Nearly 21K jobs lost in Saskatchewan in March due to COVID-19: Statistics Canada

Send this page to someone via email

About 20,900 jobs were lost in Saskatchewan from February to March 2020 as the province continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statistics Canada released its seasonally adjusted Labour Force Survey data on Thursday.

The job losses apply to workers who are 15 years of age and older.

According to the data, the employment rate dropped 2.5 per cent from February to March. Over that same time, Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate jumped 1.1 per cent.

According to the statistics, women over the age of 25 are being impacted the most in terms of employment, showing around 10,200 jobs lost from February to March, a 4.4 per cent drop.

Job losses for men over of the age of 25 were about 3,700, a 1.4 per cent drop.

From March 2019 to March 2020, employment dropped by 3.3 per cent, or about 19,300 jobs. The unemployment rate grew 43.1 per cent on a year-to-year basis.

The Labour Force Survey also measured the labour market during the week of March 15 to 21, a time when a number of provinces, territories and municipalities across Canada declared states of emergency.

“This had a clear and immediate impact on the Canadian labour market,” the report read. “Businesses and institutions of all sizes and in a variety of industrial sectors announced layoffs, and many individuals still employed experienced changes in the way they work, including to their hours worked.”

Across the country, the survey indicates employment fell by 5.3 per cent, or 1,011,000 jobs lost, in March — the lowest rate since April 1997.

From April 3 to 16, Statistics Canada will be collecting more data on the impact COVID-19 is having on the labour market.

