Regina plastic company working around the clock to provide sneeze guards for retailers

Crews at Davey Plastics in Regina have been working around the clock to help protect front-line workers.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, the local plastic company has been hit by a wave of orders for plastic protective shields, also known as sneeze guards.

“It’s been crazy. We’re working 12 to 14 hours a day with two crews machining parts and bending around the clock,” said Layne Maier, who co-owns Davey Plastics with his father Lonnie.

“It’s all about speed. We’re trying to get everyone protected as quickly as possible.”

A sneeze guard is shown at the Sherwood Co-op Grocery Store on Quance Street in Regina. Justin Bukoski / Global News

While many organizations have transitioned to have their employees working from home, some essential services still rely on having staff on hand.

That’s where Davey Plastics comes in. The plastic company is providing protective shields for all kinds of businesses from medical clinics to pharmacies to gas stations and grocery stores.

Maier said the guards serve as a physical barrier for those working in essential services.

“It gives them a line of defence. And you know what, I can see it in their eyes when they show up. It’s a relief for them because they’re just standing there defenceless.”

Layne Maier co-owns Davey Plastics with his father Lonnie Maier. Justin Bukoski / Global News

Most recently, the company was approached by a health-care worker asking the company to create a shield to accommodate patient intubations.

“I have lots of friends, close people in the medical industry and I’m worried about them. I wouldn’t want to get up and do their job,” Maier said. “Truthfully doctors and nurses are the real heroes and we just want to help.”

Maier says this isn’t how the company would have liked to see its business boom, but he is grateful employees can still take home a paycheck.

“To be able to still bring in a paycheck and help out, it’s been a bonus all around,” Maier said. “We’re been dealing with all these materials for years and for it to finally pay off and give something back, it feels good.”

