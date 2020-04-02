Harvard Developments donates 2,800 N95 masks to Saskatchewan Health Authority

Send this page to someone via email

A surprising find in the basement of Regina’s Hill Tower I is helping Saskatchewan’s frontline health-care workers fight off the novel coronavirus.

Harvard Developments Inc. donated 2,880 N95 masks to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) after finding a stockpile of supplies left over from the company’s response to the H1N1 outbreak in 2009.

“The first thought in our minds was do we need them? Now that we’ve found them, do we need them? Should we use them?” said Steve Enns, Harvard Developments Inc. property management vice-president.

The company started planning its COVID-19 pandemic response back in February. Enns said N95 masks were already in short supply. Instead, Harvard bought P-100 respirators to use as personal protective equipment (PPE) for its essential services personnel.

“We decided, since we’d already gone out and purchased other respirators for our staff, that the best thing to do would be to see if the health authority could use them,” Enns said.

The masks had been in storage for more than 10 years, but Enns said the SHA confirmed they will still work. Harvard delivered the masks earlier this week.

“It’s a very interesting and trying time for a lot of people and something none of us have ever dealt with,” Enns said. “Being able to help out our medical professionals has definitely been great for us.”

While the find might have been a fluke, Enns is encouraging others to check their supplies.

If there is anything people have that they can spare, they should consider donating it, too.

“Building operators and property managers tend to be hoarders. We frequently keep everything we purchase just in case we might need it,” Enns said. “No doubt there are others that have squirreled stuff away in storage.”

