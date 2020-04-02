Saskatchewan RCMP respond to 436 COVID-19-related calls

Send this page to someone via email

With new public health orders in place in Saskatchewan, the RCMP are now faced with educating the public on the new measures as they have become law.

On March 26, Premier Scott Moe directed residents to stay home as he limited gatherings in a room to 10 people or less. The government of Saskatchewan also released a list of critical public services and businesses that can remain operating, while others were asked to close.

Between March 26-30, Saskatchewan RCMP said they received 436 COVID-19 related calls for service.

Of those, 57 complaints of social gatherings of over 10 people were made. The RCMP said seven warnings were issued and one charge laid.

Additionally, the RCMP issued 27 warnings to people failing to self-isolate when required to do so. Officials said they received 110 of these type of complaints.

Furthermore, 13 complaints were made against businesses who were allegedly obeying the public health order. Three warnings were issued, officials said.

“The vast majority of these calls for services were resolved by educating members of the public of the potential health and enforcement consequences that can result from non-compliance with the public health order,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Police officers are responsible for ensuring their actions do not put others at risk while doing our part to slow the spread of the virus. We need the public to do the same and that begins with the simple act of staying home and avoiding situations where there is the potential to spread the virus.”

Saskatchewan RCMP said they’re committed to keeping communities safe. Detachments remain open and local police officers continue to be present in communities.

A new 24-hour phone line has been launched by the Saskatchewan Health Authority for those who wish to report someone who isn’t obeying the public health order. The number is 1-855-559-5502.

Saskatchewan’s public health order can be read in its entirety here.

