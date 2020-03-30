RCMP officer tests positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

A Mountie stationed in Prince Albert, Sask., has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) advised the RCMP officer on March 25 of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, according to a press release.

Police said the officer immediately self-isolated, was subsequently tested and, on March 28, advised of their positive test result.

The officer will remain in self-isolation, police said. In consultation with the SHA, RCMP said it may provide more specific location information in future updates if this is needed to ensure the safety of others in the community.

“As members of the communities we live and serve in, Saskatchewan RCMP employees are not immune to the risks of COVID-19,” read a police statement on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“As an organization, we are taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of both our employees and the public we serve.”

Saskatchewan RCMP said it’s following all of SHA’s directions including disinfecting any areas the officer may have been in as well as working to ensure co-workers are notified.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The divisional operational communications centre has implemented questions to help assess any potential health concerns and ensure responding RCMP officers can take appropriate measures to reduce the risk of transmission.

People who request assistance from Saskatchewan RCMP can expect to be asked:

Are you or any member of your residence ill at this time?; and

Have you or any member of your residence had contact with a probable or confirmed case of COVID-19?

View link »

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.