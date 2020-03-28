Coronavirus outbreak: Snowmobile rally in Saskatchewan resulted in 18 new cases

Dr. Khami Chokani, Prince Albert’s medical health officer for the Saskatchewan Health Authority, spoke on Saturday about a snowmobile rally that took place March 14 that resulted in 18 cases of COVID-19. The 18 people who tested positive were among the 30 new confirmed cases reported on Saturday. The province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Saqib Shahab the cases show why taking self-isolation and communicating with others through other methods is important to preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.