Coronavirus: Saskatchewan reports first COVID-19 deaths

The Saskatchewan government is reporting its first two deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Both deaths happened in different parts of Saskatchewan, but officials have not said where in the province.

One death was related to travel and both victims were in their 70s.

The news comes as the province reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, bring the number to date in Saskatchewan to 176.

Five people remain in hospital, with one being treated in an ICU in Regina.

The Saskatchewan government is holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. CT to update the current situation in the province.

Global News will be live streaming the press conference.

More to come.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.