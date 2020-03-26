Coronavirus: Saskatchewan suspends evictions during state of emergency

The Saskatchewan government says it is temporarily suspending eviction hearings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Thursday, the Office of Residential Tenancies (ORT) will not be accepting applications for evictions related to missed or late rent or for other non-urgent claims.

Additionally, previous eviction orders for non-urgent matters that are not related to health and safety concerns will not be enforced. All scheduled hearings for non-urgent matters were cancelled on Thursday.

“Under the circumstances, we want to ensure that tenants facing hardship as a result of COVID-19 can remain in their homes and follow all orders and recommendations from the Chief Medical Officer,” said Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan in a statement.

“An essential part of flattening the curve is staying home and self-isolating. We want to provide peace of mind that those taking the necessary precautions as a result of this unprecedented situation will still have a roof over their head.”

Tenants who are unable to pay their rent during the state of emergency will be expected to pay their rent in full once the state of emergency is over.

The government says the action is being taken because the province is currently in “an unprecedented state of emergency that may result in unforeseen financial hardship or health consequences from tenants.”

The government says it is concerned that evicted tenants will be unable to self-isolate or physically distance themselves from others, which could increase the risk of transmitting or getting COVID-19.

The ORT says it encourages landlords and tenants to communicate with each other about their individual situations so that they can come to mutually agreeable solutions.

At this time, the ORT will only conduct eviction hearings for urgent situations where there is a potential risk to health or safety resulting from violence or damaged property.

Hearings will also take place in situations where a tenant has been locked out by a landlord or where a landlord has been accused of not providing essential services such as power and water.

