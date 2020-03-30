Coronavirus: Saskatchewan changes hours of service regulations for commercial truck drivers

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is making temporary changes to its hours of service regulations for commercial truck drivers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes will exempt drivers from following aspects of the province’s hours of service regulations for commercial vehicles when transporting essential supplies.

Essential supplies include:

Medical supplies and equipment related to testing, diagnosis and treatment

Supplies and equipment necessary for community safety and sanitation, such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectants

Food, paper products and other groceries for emergency restocking of distribution centres or stores

Raw materials, such as paper, plastic or alcohol, required for the manufacture of medical supplies, sanitation items and safe distribution of groceries

Fuel

Equipment, supplies and people to establish and manage temporary housing, quarantine and isolation facilities

People designated by federal, provincial/territorial or local authorities for medical, isolation or quarantine purposes

People needed to provide other medical or emergency services

Despite the changes, the province is still recommending drivers to keep track of the number of hours driven.

It suggests drivers take a break of 24 hours after 14 straight days of work. At the end the pandemic, drivers will be required to take off eight hours before returning to the road.

The province is also exempting drivers from the 14-day isolation period after returning to Saskatchewan.

Drivers are asked to continue to practise handwashing, social distancing, self-monitoring and self-isolation if exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.