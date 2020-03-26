Saskatchewan’s first COVID-19 assessment and treatment site opens in Regina

The Saskatchewan Health Authority opened the province’s first COVID-19 assessment and treatment site Thursday.
The agency “wants to ensure general practitioners, clinics and emergency departments are not overwhelmed by people with escalating COVID-19 symptoms,” it states in a press release.
The assessment and treatment site in Regina will serve people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and/or people who have symptoms coupled with chronic disease.
The site will provide: “intermediate care, assessment and treatment of people with symptoms that have progressively worsened over consecutive days and are consistent with COVID-19,” the release states.
The SHA did not disclose the location of the assessment and treatment site, accessible only to patients referred by: a family physician, HealthLine 811 or the local Communicable Disease Control Division office.
If needed, the agency will establish additional sites across the province, the release states.
The SHA is directing people who are concerned they have worsening COVID-19-like symptoms to its online self-assessment tool and/or to HealthLine 811.
The SHA has already established testing sites in the province.
Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:
Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers across Canada are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. In Saskatchewan, international travellers are already required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to the province.
Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.
To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.
