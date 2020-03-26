Saskatchewan’s first COVID-19 assessment and treatment site opens in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority opened the province’s first COVID-19 assessment and treatment site Thursday.

The agency “wants to ensure general practitioners, clinics and emergency departments are not overwhelmed by people with escalating COVID-19 symptoms,” it states in a press release.

The assessment and treatment site in Regina will serve people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and/or people who have symptoms coupled with chronic disease.

The site will provide: “intermediate care, assessment and treatment of people with symptoms that have progressively worsened over consecutive days and are consistent with COVID-19,” the release states.

The SHA did not disclose the location of the assessment and treatment site, accessible only to patients referred by: a family physician, HealthLine 811 or the local Communicable Disease Control Division office.

If needed, the agency will establish additional sites across the province, the release states.

