Saskatchewanians avoiding tickets for violating COVID-19 measures for the most part

Several Saskatchewan police forces say they have not issued a single ticket for violating new measures brought in by the provincial government to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Premier Scott Moe said on March 20 that all orders of the government and chief medical health officer must be followed and law enforcement agencies have the full authority to enforce them.

The government said anyone who travelled internationally must self-isolate for 14 days when arriving back in Canada. Moe added non-compliance could result in a $2,000 fine.

As of March 30, police forces in the cities of Moose Jaw, Regina, Saskatoon and Weyburn have not issued any tickets due to non-compliance with the COVID-19 directives.

The Moose Jaw Police Service said it hasn’t had any valid reports of anyone violating the public health order. It added a member has been assigned to conduct compliance checks to ensure everyone is aware and following the orders as they get posted or updated.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said it’s received reports of gatherings and there are also people who are not abiding by self-isolation or quarantine orders.

“The preferred first step is education to gain compliance, but it appears people aren’t getting the message. They need to comprehend the severity of this pandemic and the risk they may pose to the more vulnerable members of our community,” RPS said.

“If they don’t practice physical distancing, we are prepared to enforce, if necessary, but people can’t expect the police to be their conscience. They have to help by practicing some self-discipline.”

RPS said it is working with the province on the process of assessing calls as they come in and then responding with follow-up by the appropriate agency.

The Saskatoon Police Service said it is receiving complaints mainly about violations of the self-isolation order, but has not written any tickets yet. It added protocol is still being formalized through the province.

Except in emergent or special circumstances, such as crowds over 10 people, the Weyburn Police Service said it’s not taking direct enforcement action.

Acting Weyburn police Chief Rod Stafford said they’re following the agreed-upon provincial protocol of having all complaints flow through the Public Health Agency which, in turn, will contact them in cases where it needs assistance.

There have been no complaints directed through Weyburn police relating to oversized groups as of Monday.

Since the public health order was made, Corman Park Police Service said it has received seven complaints of people not self-isolating after international travel. All complaints were resolved without charges.

Loon Lake and Meadow Lake RCMP charged a total of 11 people after a vehicle pursuit on March 27. These were the first individuals the Saskatchewan RCMP has during the COVID-19 pandemic under the province’s Public Health Act.

Global News also reached out to other police agencies, such as the Prince Albert Police Service and Estevan Police Service, but no response was received at the time of publication.

