13 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, provincial total rises to 206

Health officials in Saskatchewan reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the province on Thursday, bringing the total to 206.

Half the cases — 103 — are in the Saskatoon area.

Regina now has 44 cases, while there are 38 cases reported in the north.

There are currently nine cases in the central region, nine in the south and three in the far north.

Officials said two people are in intensive care — one each in Saskatoon and Regina — and two people are receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon.

Six more people have recovered, officials said, bringing the total number to 36 — 17.5 per cent of the reported cases.

Three people have died to date in the province due to complications from COVID-19, a fatality rate of 1.5 per cent.

Government officials are providing a briefing on the current coronavirus situation in Saskatchewan.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqid Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, are holding the briefing at 2:30 p.m. CT Thursday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

