Global News at 10 Regina April 2 2020 9:52am 01:22 Family of COVID-19 victim wants more transparency from Saskatchewan government A family grieving the COVID-19 related death of a Saskatchewan senior is urging the provincial government to be more transparent on the location of active cases. Coronavirus: Family grieves Saskatchewan widow Alice Grove in COVID-19 related death <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6767265/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6767265/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?