Nearly 25,000 food-service jobs lost in Saskatchewan amid COVID-19: survey

Send this page to someone via email

Restaurants Canada estimate about 25,000 food-service jobs have been lost in Saskatchewan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The numbers come from a recent survey done by the national restaurant association. The survey revealed nearly 1-in-10 restaurants have already closed for good, while more permanent closures could be coming.

In Regina, The Capitol shut down, due largely to COVID-19.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closing of The Capitol effective immediately,” the restaurant issued in a statement on March 16.

“A struggling economy compounded with our growing concerns over public safety due to the COVID-19 virus has depleted our ability to operate a profitable business.”

The survey also estimates that four out of five restaurants have laid off employees since March 1, and that seven out of ten foodservice operators are planning to cut back on staff if these conditions continue.

Story continues below advertisement

In Saskatoon, Ayden Kitchen & Bar, Little Grouse on the Prairie, Sticks & Stones, and Avenue Restaurant are among businesses that are temporarily closed.

“With growing concerns over COVID-19, and under the recommendation of government/health officials to keep everyone safely at home as much as possible during these uncertain times, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close all Grassroots Restaurant Group restaurants,” the company posted on Instagram on March 16.

1:43 Small business advocate sounds economic alarm over COVID-19 Small business advocate sounds economic alarm over COVID-19

The Saskatchewan government has mandated that no public gatherings exceed more than 10 people, leaving many restaurants to operate solely on delivery and pickup.

3:31 Preventing the spread of COVID-19 Preventing the spread of COVID-19

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.