800,000 restaurant jobs lost in Canada in March amid COVID-19: survey

Send this page to someone via email

A survey by a Canadian not-for-profit says that over 300,000 restaurant jobs have been lost in Ontario as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Restaurants Canada estimates that 800,000 jobs have been lost in the sector nationwide.

READ MORE: Restaurants seek government help amid coronavirus pandemic

The company, which represents restaurants nationwide, said nearly one in 10 restaurants in Canada have already closed and nearly one in five expect to close if conditions don’t get better in a month.

The company’s CEO and President, Shanna Munro, said the numbers are the worst he’s seen since Restaurants Canada was founded 75 years ago.

0:42 Popular Canadian chain restaurant to start selling groceries Popular Canadian chain restaurant to start selling groceries

“Not only was our industry among the first to feel the impacts of COVID-19, we’ve been one of the hardest hit so far, with nearly two thirds of our workforce now lost,” said Munro.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s $93 billion foodservice industry represents 4 per cent of the country’s GDP. Restaurants Canada estimates that if conditions don’t improve, foodservice sales will be down nearly $20 billion for the second quarter of 2020.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

— with Global News files