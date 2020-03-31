Menu

Health

COVID-19 case identified at Cache Creek, B.C., Subway restaurant: Interior Health

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 7:51 pm
Interior Health has identified a case of COVID-19 at a Subway restaurant in Cache Creek, B.C.
Interior Health has identified a case of COVID-19 at a Subway restaurant in Cache Creek, B.C.

The Interior Health Authority is asking all people who visited the Subway restaurant, located at 1209 Highway 97, on March 25, 26 and 27 to self-isolate for 14 days.

Those asked to self-isolate must monitor themselves for symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include the following:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes

IHA says as long as customers remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, they can return to their routine activities 14 days after the date of their visit.

Wage subsidies may not be enough to reverse Okanagan layoffs

The health authority warns customers that if they develop respiratory symptoms, they need to self-isolate at home for a minimum of 10 days until symptoms resolve.

You can see the BCCDC guide on self-isolation here.

“Testing is not required for those who have mild respiratory symptoms. If respiratory symptoms worsen, particularly those who are older or have underlying health conditions, call 811 or your health-care provider,” Interior Health said in a release.

You can see  the B.C. COVID-19 self-assessment tool here.

IHA also wants to remind people that, “community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected in communities across the Interior Health region.

“All communities should assume COVID-19 cases are present and take appropriate precautions.”

Additional information on COVID-19 can be found on IH’s website here.

