Coronavirus: City of Penticton launches economic recovery task force

The City of Penticton says an economic task force has been created in response to the financial uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the city, the economic recovery task force will “investigate measures the City can take to support local residents, businesses and workers during these challenging times.”

The city will ask local businesses to complete a survey regarding COVID-19 and how the pandemic has affected them.

A virtual meeting was held on March 27, with the city adding the task force will meet as often as required to develop a plan for relief and recovery.

“The health and safety of the public and staff has been our first priority as this crisis unfolds,” said Penticton mayor John Vassilaki. “But we also need to do everything we can to help both our businesses and residents who are financially impacted, ensuring we come out of this situation in a strong position.

“This task force, made up of business leaders in the community, is a positive first step to work together on a path to recovery.”

The city said that although city hall is closed, the city’s economic development team is available to answer any questions and offer support.

In addition to the new task force, the city said it has also taken other steps in light of COVID-19:

Free street parking to help downtown businesses

Opened a call centre to handle inquiries

Suspending utility disconnections for non-payment

Evaluating the possibility of deferring property tax deadline

Continuing as many business-related services as possible.

